CNN-News18 rolls out wear a mask campaign

18 Mar,2021

By Our Staff

CNN-News18 has launched a nationwide awareness campaign titled #DontShowMeYourface. Alongside on-air and online engagements, the channel will also launch a customized AR filter for social media platforms which will allow users to capture their pictures with a curated mask and support the campaign call.

Said Zakka Jacob, Managing Editor, CNN-News18: “With months of restrictions on movement followed by gradual unlocking, authorities have been observing a lax when it comes to following the strict physical distancing guidelines set forth by health professionals. Consequently, cases have also been rising across the country. As per a recent News18 survey, six in ten (64%) urban Indians feel that everyone should be subjected to the same coronavirus restrictions which include wearing the mask and using a sanitizer until most people have been vaccinated in the country. We, at CNN-News18, have always believed in raising relevant issues and creating impactful conversations to drive change. With face masks becoming a central tenet in limiting the spread of the virus, #DontShowYourFace is a step in the right direction to raise awareness on how we should be conscious of our health and the community-at-large. Through this initiative, we aim to encourage people to continue social distancing, and most importantly, to wear a mask when stepping out.”