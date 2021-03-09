Ceat’s #UthaoSawalBadloKhayal campaign for IWD

09 Mar,2021

By Our Staff

Ceat Tyres launched a digital campaign called #UthaoSawalBadloKhayal on the occasion of International Women’s Day (IWD). As part of the campaign, Ceat released a digital video that highlights the need of change in the mind-set of the society on how it perceives women and their abilities.

Said Amit Tolani, Chief Marketing Officer, Ceat Tyres: “Today’s women are breaking all sorts of barriers and stereotypes and succeeding in every sphere of life. This campaign is a small tribute from CEAT to all such women. The idea of this campaign is to build awareness of the biases that society still holds about women and their abilities and how we all can proactively change that mind set.”