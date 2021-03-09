Carat India appoints Ashish Singh

09 Mar,2021

By Our Staff

Carat India, the flagship media agency from the house of Dentsu International, has appointed Ashish Singh as Vice President – Planning. In his new role, Singh will report to Anita Kotwani, CEO, Carat India and will lead the agency’s digital mandate for North and East. He will focus on developing and leading client relationships for Carat in addition to helping the agency deliver enhanced digital solutions to clients.

Said Kotwani: “I have had the pleasure of working with many digital professionals and Ashish Singh clearly stands out as one amongst the best. Ashish will add immense value as part of my core team and help shape the Carat Digital offering. He comes in with the mandate to drive the larger North and East offices for Carat India and help drive value for our key global clients like Microsoft, Mastercard, Phillips and local clients like Havells, DS group and others. With his domain expertise across the changing digital eco-system and his love for being a lifelong learner, I am confident that our clients will see the best of data, creative and technology amalgamation under his leadership to help drive their business outcomes.”

Added Singh: “With continuous change in the media ecosystem, digital is the battleground for all types of businesses where consumers are accustomed to connectedness. Carat is known for its Integrated communication planning backed by some of the cutting-edge analytical tools in the industry. I am delighted to join Carat – the first specialist agency in the country and the world’s first media agency – to contribute my experience to create a meaningful connection for brands in the digital ecosystem for business outcomes. I look forward to this journey where together we focus on growth, expansion and nurture talent.”