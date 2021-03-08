Cadbury Perk brings back Alia Bhatt

08 Mar,2021

By Our Staff

Cadbury Perk has roped in Alia Bhatt yet again for a new campaign. The film encourages consumers to face life’s twist and turns with tagline ‘Take It Light’.

Said Anil Viswanathan, Senior Director, Marketing (Chocolates), Insights and Analytics, Mondelez India: “Cadbury Perk has been rooted in the youth culture, since its inception almost 25 years ago, owing to its fun persona and relevant messaging – we propagated the message of ‘Masti’ from 2015 which resonated well and helped establish Perk as a fun brand. This time, we wanted to be rooted in the product and reinforce the delightfully light eat-experience of Perk. Today’s youth believe in facing life’s stresses with lightness. Our launch film and tagline ‘Perk khao, Light ho jao’ attempts to land the message that Perk is THE light chocolate, in a fun manner, through the route of levitation. In the past, we have had lively and high-spirited personalities to cater to the youth cosmos like Preity Zinta, Genelia D’souza and Ananya Panday who embody what Cadbury Perk stands for – youth, fun and Joie De Vivre. With Alia Bhatt back on-board as the face of the brand, we are positive that she will bring the ‘Take It Light’ proposition to life effortlessly with her bubbly persona and strong youth connect.”

Added Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India: “This is a super fun idea on lightness, executing this was truly a ball. Working with Alia, Pavail and Bob was just lots of masti. I believe, the social surround around the idea and the film will beautifully bring the core idea to life – Perk khao, light ho jao.”