Buzzoka releases Edition 4 of influencer marketing survey

19 Mar,2021

By Our Staff

Buzzoka launches the 4th Edition of Influencer Marketing Outlook. The annual survey offers a comprehensive look at today’s influencer marketing landscape and its impact on consumer-facing brand communication and marketing, as viewed by brands, agencies and startups across India.

According to the survey, 80% Marketers Decreased their Influencer Marketing Budget during Lockdown. 71% Marketers Believe that they will lose content control post ASCI Guidelines.

Said Ashutosh Harbola, Founder, CEO, Buzzoka: “The Influencer Marketing Outlook – Edition 4 is all about difficult times and heading into the good times of influencer marketing. As the world saw a phenomenal crisis that literally broke the neck of advertising spends globally, influencer marketing saw similar declining numbers. But as times progress, we see a V shaped recovery in the influencer marketing landscape and are confident the next financial year will be a fruitful one for the industry.