Boat sails with Digitas

16 Mar,2021

By Our Staff

Lifestyle brand Boat has launched its new Trebel range audio products for women with a campaign designed and conceptualised by Digitas.

Said Aman Gupta, Co-Founder and CMO, Boat: “We at Boat feel that women deserve specific range of products that cater to them. They deserve an experience, designed to perfection both in terms of aesthetics and quality.”

Added Siya Wadhawan, Brand Manager, Boat: “Being a female myself, I have witnessed that there is a strong urge in us, to explore more and celebrate our individuality. What’s better than having a vibrant range of audio-wear that is specifically designed to match up to our needs of flaunt-worthy designs and cutting edge technology? Digitas has been our partner for this campaign enabling us deliver the right message, to the right set of audience.”

Said Sonia Khurana, COO – Digitas India: “Spirit-sappers swarm the internet in these times. Boat’s Trebel, the new feisty collection for women, provided the perfect backdrop to highlight the spirit that makes up boatheads – to not be mute but to stand-up, have a voice, and push back in style. The Trebel Anthem, and the #RebelRepliesOnly activation on IWD are just the first-of-many opportunities to showcase what the brand believes in. We’re so excited about the great partnership with Boat and what’s to come”.