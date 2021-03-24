Bata ropes in Kartik Aaryan

23 Mar,2021

By Our Staff

Bata launches a new TVC starring Kartik Aaryan to introduce the ‘Relaxed Workwear’ collection. The TVC has been conceptualised by Contract Advertising.

Said Anand Narang, Vice-President – Marketing and Customer Services, Bata India Limited: “With offices resuming, people are staring at yet another lifestyle-altering change in a span of just one year. Everyone has gotten used to operating from the comfort of their homes, and understandably, they may find it difficult to readjust to life at office. We wanted to contribute in making the transition easier for people, which led us to conceptualize and develop probably footwear industry’s first Relaxed Workwear range for both women & men. Through this campaign, we want consumers to come & experience our new styles across Bata Red Label, Bata Comfit, Hush Puppies & Naturalizer in our stores & from online site bata.in. This unique footwear range looks formal & stylish yet offers the comfort of a casual footwear and is available in season’s latest colors and designs.”

Added Sagar Mahabaleshwarkar, Chief Creative Officer, Contract India: “It was an interesting task where the official workwear brand wanted to redefine what workwear meant in the post pandemic times. Currently, there is a genuine need for relaxed footwear that one can easily wear to work as well. Only a leader brand like Bata could have taken this stance. Kartik Aaryan, the new brand ambassador is an apt choice who delivers this message in his own tongue-in-cheek manner.”