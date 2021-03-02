Axis My India features in Harvard curriculum

02 Mar,2021

By Our Staff

Axis My India, the consumer data intelligence firm that made waves with its exit poll forecast last year, is now part of the Harvard Business School curriculum. The B-school has built a case study based on its election forecasting model.

Said Pradeep Gupta, Chairman & Managing Director, Axis My India: “We are delighted that a globally renowned institution like Harvard Business School has built a case around our work at Axis My India. We are pioneers in the methodology for election surveys and have predicted most accurately the outcomes of 43 out of 47 elections so far which demonstrates our expertise in providing insight solutions through field surveys across the length and breadth of our country. Our ingenious use of technological solutions, robust processes, quality control, and completely in-house infrastructure and resources have played a significant role in our success. We will strive to constantly delight our clients with accurate insights that demonstrate our hold over the nation’s pulse, particularly rural communities.”

Added Professor Ananth Raman, UPS Foundation Professor of Business Logistics Chair, OPM, HBS: “This case study illustrates numerous operational details, including those associated with training surveyors and moving them across different locations based on their linguistic and socio-economic identities to get a feel of the electorate’s pulse. Predicting elections accurately in an extremely complex country like India is difficult. AMI’s track record is a testament to the company’s project management and process excellence capabilities. I am certain that, through the case, Mr Gupta and Axis My India will inspire several business students at Harvard Business School to create their own entrepreneurial journey.”