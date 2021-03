Archetype announces employee wellness programme

18 Mar,2021

By Our Staff

PR agency Archetype has launched an employee wellness programme across the APAC region including India. It has partnered with Toronto based firm Morneau Shepell to offer the LifeWorks Employee Assistance Programme for all Archetype employees from the region.

Said Sunayna Malik, Managing Director, India and Senior Vice President, APAC, Archetype: “At Archetype, employee safety and wellbeing is paramount. The pandemic has underpinned the need for as much focus on our mental wellbeing, as on physical wellbeing. We believe this initiative with LifeWorks will provide our employees ready and expert access to experienced counsellors and help them take better care of themselves. Happy employees make for happy workplaces and that is an imperative for us.”