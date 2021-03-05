Approach Entertainment launches TVC for Go Spiritual

05 Mar,2021

By Our Staff

Approach Entertainment has produced a series of TVCs and digital film for the spiritual organisation, Go Spiritual India. The Go Spiritual campaign has been launched to create awareness about the spiritual way of life and it’s spiritual and philanthropic activities.

Go Spiritual India campaign is to build up that spiritual attitude and imbibing spiritual way of life taking care of mind, body & soul.