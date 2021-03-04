Aditya Birla Finance unveils new film

04 Mar,2021

By Our Staff

Aditya Birla Finance Limited (ABFL) and Aditya Birla Housing Finance Limited (ABHFL) have launched a multi-platform ad campaign – ‘Sapno ki Suno’ which inspires consumers to achieve their dreams with the help of various loan solutions provided by ABFL and ABHFL.

The campaign is being promoted across social and digital media, OTT networks and television and conceptualised by AutumnGrey.

Said Ajay Kakar, Chief Marketing Officer, Aditya Birla Capital Limited: “Through the campaign #SapnoKiSuno, we hope to inspire every person to just listen to one voice – the voice of their dreams. We don’t want people to be discouraged by their fears, questions or doubts. We aim to make them aware that we’re well positioned to partner all their dreams, with our well-diversified range of loan solutions. We at Aditya Birla Finance and Aditya Birla Housing Finance remain committed to being there for our customers and empower them to listen to and live their dreams.”

Added Bodh Deb, Vice President & Branch head, AutumnGrey, “In AutumnGrey we believe in doing insightful work that connects with the brand’s target audience at a personal level. The brief gave us an opportunity to do a campaign that is contextual and relevant to today’s times. Every ambitious dreamer has to constantly deal with the dilemma caused by 2 distinct voices – The voice of all the Naysayers around them and the other voice is that of their dream itself. The idea was to encourage all dreamers to listen to their dreams and not get bogged down by the plethora of questions and all the discouragement that one has to deal with, especially in these times more than ever before.”