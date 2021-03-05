Adidas launches campaign with Manushi Chhillar, others

05 Mar,2021

By Our Staff

Sportswear major Adidas has launched ‘Watch Us Move’, a campaign to celebrate womanhood and their freedom of movement.

The launch of the campaign saw Manushi Chhillar, Dipika Pallikal and Nikhat Zareen coming together to narrate how they have broken unrealistic stereotypes of perfection through their incredible journey and positioned themselves as role models for young girls across the country.

Present at the launch, Sunil Gupta, Senior Director, brand adidas, India said: “Watch Us Move” is all about encouraging women to express themselves through movement. Every woman has her own definition of movement, of what progress looks like. They’re already taking action, creating in their own way. Yet many tell her what to do, how to look and who to be. With the launch of “Watch Us Move”, adidas aims to unshackle these expectations and provide 100% support for all women making moves as they move the world.”