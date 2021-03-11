Aaj Tak unveils third film of campaign series

11 Mar,2021

By Our Staff

As part of the on-going #AajTakSabseTez campaign, the third film of the series was recently launched. The film titled ‘Afwaah’ features Aaj Tak’s anchor Anjana Om Kashyap and conceptualised and directed by writer-director Pradeep Sarkar. It highlights the rampant practice of rumour mongering in news.

Notes a communiqué: “Being the most watched and trusted news channel in India for 20 years, Aaj Tak and its brave journalists have brought a ringside view of every major happening in the country. While many news outlets may have clear leanings, Aaj Tak has always taken the middle ground, without any bias. As the depth of echo chambers increases, the need for a shared platform where both sides can be heard is essential. A place where people can agree to disagree is the need of the hour. Aaj Tak is that listening room, that middle ground for the two sides to continue a meaningful dialogue.”