Aaj Tak rolls out second film campaign

05 Mar,2021

By Our Staff

As part of the on-going #AajTakSabseTez campaign launched the second film of the series. Conceptualised and directed by the writer-director Pradeep Sarkar, #AajTakSabseTez campaign is a satirical take on the current news environment in the country.

Notes a communique: “The film titled ‘Achaar Gully’ highlights how Aaj Tak does not conform to the growing trend of spicing up news.”