Aaj Tak launches #AajTakSabseTez campaign

02 Mar,2021

By Our Staff

Aaj Tak marks the 20-year milestone in signature ‘Sabse Tez Style’. The campaign is conceptualised and directed by Pradeep Sarkar. The new campaign #AajTakSabseTez is a satirical take on the current news environment in the country.

Notes a communique: “Being the most watched and trusted News Channel in India, Aaj Tak and its brave journalists have brought a ringside view of every major happening to the audiences in the country. While many news outlets may have clear leanings, Aaj Tak has always taken the middle ground, without any bias. As the depth of echo chambers increases, the need for a shared platform where both sides can be heard is essential. A place where people can agree to disagree is the need of the hour. Aaj Tak is that listening room, that middle ground for the two sides to continue a meaningful dialogue,” adding: “The campaign carries forward the signature Black and White look to colourful Art Deco palette.