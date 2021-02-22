Zero Gravity launches TVC for Jivraj9 tea

22 Feb,2021

By Our Staff

Jivraj9 Tea has launched its latest campaign titled “Sangharsh Ka Saathi”. Zero Gravity Communications, the agency behind the campaign was brought on board with digital mandates for the brand since 2020. ZGC re-conceptualised Jivraj’s tagline – ‘Sangharsh ka Saathi’ and built it around Pratik’s real-life story.

Said Pathik Shah, Executive Director of the Jivraj9 Tea Group: “Each life has its own journey with a distinct path and our brand is playing a tiny part in that journey. Tea is such an integral part of people’s life especially in India, & I am glad how we are successfully raising the bar with passing time by maintaining the particular quality & standards of aroma & taste.”

Added Khushboo Sharma, Director of Zero Gravity Communications: “Pratik Gandhi has been widely acclaimed nationwide for his recent web series but the grind behind it is unknown and it depicts the tagline – “Sangharsh ka Saathi”. While working on this concept we couldn’t think of a better fit to start our first campaign in this series. The additional aligning factor was Jivraj9 and Pratik Gandhi both come from Surat. Going forward we will be looking at building more such stories and weaving our brand communication around it.”