Xaxis Creative to bring value to brands

05 Feb,2021

By Our Staff

Xaxis has launched its programmatic creative services solution, Xaxis Creative Studios (XCS), in India. With full-service in-house creative capability, XCS team of designers, producers, developers, and animators will help clients develop and deliver more relevant, more engaging creative executions to drive greater programmatic performance and insights.

Said Rita Sahajpaul, National Head of Product and Marketing Science, Xaxis India: “With the launch of Xaxis Creative Studios, Xaxis will be able to provide last-mile services to the clients and address a gap in the market in integrating creatives and media for digital ads. Digital media can be quite cluttered, and our focus is to bring innovative and engaging creative solutions which allow the brand messaging to stand-out and be effective in reaching the right audience,” adding: “The co-ordination of agencies, creatives, data and programmatic strategists is essential in exploring the diversity of the digital media to help companies boost brand awareness. Xaxis Creative Studios has been helping clients in Asia Pacific, North and Latin America drive meaningful creative impact with its suite of cross-channel solutions. We hope to bring the same capabilities to the Indian market to solve our clients’ unique business challenges and needs.”