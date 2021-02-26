Wondrlab bolsters team with senior hires

26 Feb,2021

By Our Staff

Wondrlab has strengthened its creative team with key hires. The agency has hired Rahul Mahajan as Senior Creative Director – Art, Abhijeet Kalan as Creative Director – Art, and Sagar Desai as Associate Creative Director – Art. The trio will partner with Wondrlab’s existing Creative Directors – Copy, namely Clyde Galbao, Prakhar Deogirikar and Tanuj Khanna, and will report to Ruchita Zambre, Group Creative Director, at the start-up. They will be based out of Mumbai.

Said Amit Akali, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer, Wondrlab: “What’s Your Problem (WYP) was probably the only agency continuously growing and hiring last year. The impetus on hiring great talent only increases with the Wondrlab acquisition. We are very clear that people, product and profit are our focus. We have won several new businesses and are churning out some of our best work. Only great talent can help us sustain this momentum. At the same time, the battle going forward is not going to be won through old-school advertising – but through platform and technology-based creativity. Every hire at Wondrlab comes with a technology or platform expertise – Rahul, Abhijit and Sagar are no different. With not just a proven track record building awards and big brands, but also experience in digital, they are perfectly aligned with what we hope to achieve going forward.”

Added Ruchita Zambre, Group Creative Director, Wondrlab: “Rahul is an acclaimed creative, with several international accolades to his name. He is also a Gold Lion winner at Cannes. His excitement and understanding towards platform first thinking and IPs make him a perfect fit at Wondrlab. Abhijeet brings over 10 years of experience at various agencies and has a fantastic sense of design. He has also won several awards. And Sagar joins us from Dentsu Webchutney where he has been part of some amazing award-winning work in the past couple of years. His passion for tech and gaming platforms makes it a great mix. I am very excited to have them on board and looking forward to doing some amazing work along with their partners and extended teams.”