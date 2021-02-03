What’s Your Problem wins Online Rummy Fed pitch

03 Feb,2021

By Our Staff

What’s Your Problem – now part of Wondrlab – has bagged the creative business of The Online Rummy Foundation (TORF). The agency was onboarded after a multi-agency pitch and has created a multi-lingual campaign across TV and print.

Said Sameer Barde, CEO, The Online Rummy Federation: “At TORF, we believe that in order to create a safe environment for online rummy, players must be allowed to set limits on themselves and play responsibly – just like in other areas of life, like the stock market or when using a credit card. This campaign highlights TORF’s role in enabling these guardrails so that both operators and players can enjoy a better environment.”

Added Amit Akali, Co-Founder and CCO, Wondrlab: “We were excited to work on a challenging category like online rummy, where winning the consumer’s trust is of utmost importance. The trick to enjoying online rummy safely is to play in moderation, and this campaign demonstrates that. We chose the character of Suresh to be the face of the campaign as he represents the calm, rational and positive online rummy player who plays for fun but always within limits.”