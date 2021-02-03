Wavemaker bags media mandate for PagarBook

03 Feb,2021

By Our Staff

Wavemaker India has bagged media mandate for PagarBook. It will manage the integrated media mandate for PagarBook and is mandated with the responsibility of scaling up the brand via mass outreach programs cutting across all relevant touch points — Television, print, radio, OOH, Social and Digital. PagarBook has roped in Akshay Kumar as brand ambassador.

Said Sivaprasad K, Senior Vice-President, Marketing and Sales, PagarBook: “Our ethos is focused on solving the most challenging problems faced by the SME sector. The goodwill of India, the common Indian, is something that we strive towards. Wavemaker brings together a unique combination of global expertise & proven track record in bringing quintessentially Indian insights to life. We are excited to have them on-board as a key partner in our mission of helping small businesses grow”.

Added Ajay Gupte, CEO – South Asia, Wavemaker: “Pagarbook epitomises the brand of new-age enterprises that offer simple solutions to challenges faced by small and medium enterprises across the country. Their work strengthens the core of our economy. We are delighted to partner with this transformational brand that is dynamic and rapidly growing. I am confident that as their partners we will help Pagarbook achieve their growth ambitions”.

Said Kishan Kumar MS, Chief Growth Officer and South – Head, Wavemaker India: “I am quite excited to start the new year on such a positive note. Partnering with a disruptor brand like PagarBook is going to be a great learning experience for us. Our vast pool of consumer journey data and insights clubbed with analytical expertise will help us unlock many growth drivers for PagarBook. The journey is going to be an exciting one, indeed!”