Voot teams up with Tanishq for V-Day

12 Feb,2021

By Our Staff

Voot Studio and Mia by Tanishq have collaborated for a Valentine’s Day brand film. Voot Studio has conceptualized and created a 40-second film as part of a campaign to showcase Mia’s ‘The Cupid Edit’ Valentine’s Day collection.

Said Gourav Rakshit, COO at Viacom18 Digital Ventures: “Voot Studio has been an effective partner for brands in their objective of driving the right message, reach and resonance through engaging and interesting brand solutions. Mia by Tanishq is a very progressive brand that breaks stereotypes through its inspiring product line and messaging. We are happy to partner with them in creating a captivating film for their latest launch that will strike the right chord with the right relevant audiences on Voot.”

Added Shyamala Ramanan, Business Head, Mia by Tanishq: “Mia is a line of fine jewellery, hand crafted for the woman of today. ’Mine’ in Italian, Mia is unique, precious and beautiful. Our Valentine collection, The Cupid Edit, captures the Pearl’s timeless allure in combination with the brilliance of diamonds in a modern avatar. We are excited to collaborate with Voot, as it is a perfect platform to run an exclusive brand campaign for our latest collection.”