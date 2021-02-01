Voot Kids partners Green Gold for Bheem

01 Feb,2021

By Our Staff

Voot Kids has tied up with Green Gold Animation for digital exclusive 21-movies of Bheem. The Voot Kids Moviethon – Bheem Special will debut exclusively on Voot Kids.

Said Ashutosh Parekh, Head of Content, Voot Kids: “At Voot Kids, our endeavour has always been to create a content driven platform that brings forth best of fun and learn components, which is salient to every child’s screen time journey. With over 200 characters across our diverse and expansive content library, we aim at creating a wholesome experience for our young viewers to enjoy their favourites at their will. From our launch, Bheem continues to trend in top characters, making it a strong, stable and lovable character that works well with our young users and their parents. This is definitely one of the biggest content driven initiative in the kids digital space ever, and we are excited and hopeful that our digital exclusive 21-movie partnership that bring so many different avatars of Bheem and significantly add diversity to our content slate. We will continue to invest in creative storytelling that our users will cherish”.

Added Rajiv Chilaka, Founder & CEO, Green Gold Animation: “As the creator of Bheem, as a character has evolved over the last decade than any other IP, with a worldwide fan following. Our endeavour at Green Gold, has always been widen the franchise’s appeal and fan base, thus leading us to collaborate with India’s most inclusive kids’ platform Voot Kids, with a multi format offerings that makes it truly unique. Voot Kid’s content team’s global benchmarks for engagement and curation convinced us that the platform would be the perfect digital home for our characters and fans to build a deeper bond. The scale and the nature of this content partnership got us excited, given it is one of a kind that the kids entertainment genre has seen till date. The launch of 21 Bheem movies, latest and the biggest titles as digital exclusive on VOOT Kids underlines the platform’s commitment to keep their little consumers happy. As a committed parent who subscribes Voot Kids for my children VOOT Kids, it has successfully created a safer environment for kids to enjoy their favourite characters. These kinds of initiatives rewrite the rules of disruptive content strategy as we are thrilled to be a part of it.”