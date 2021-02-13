Valasys Media eyes India expansion

By Our Staff

B2B Media Publisher Valasys Media is aiming for a major global expansion drive in 2021, with aggressive plans to strengthen its presence in India.

Said Mohammad Tareeq, CEO, Valasys Media:“The Covid-19 pandemic has brought about a major digital push and boosted the demand for B2B marketing services. In India, a large number of small businesses who had little or no digital presence till last year have gone online and are aggressively looking to boost their businesses by embracing the latest MarTech tools. As a result, the demand for B2B services has witnessed a dramatic jump. Having successfully accelerated the pace of embracing digital transformation and MarTech technologies last year, Valasys Media is looking to significantly strengthen its market in India. Revenue wise we are aiming to achieve a 60% growth in India this year.”