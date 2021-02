We love going to them rather than carrying the hundred thousand budget reactions. Most reactions are from people because their positions demand it, because journalists want their reactions or because their PR/marketing teams say it’s a good opportunity to earn some visibility. Often, the people quoted haven’t read the Budget in detail, haven’t digested the fine print, and haven’t read the footnotes in the document as also from interviews that are carried of the finance ministry mandarins.

And that’s one reason why MxMIndia did not carry any reaction to the Union Budget 2021-22. Instead we rely on the Amul topical ads as we often do, because they indeed reflect the mood of the masses.