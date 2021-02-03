Times Internet partners Twitter

By Our Staff

Times Internet Limited (TIL) has partnered with Twitter to ensure the best content from its leading online publications is available on the social network. This collaboration with Twitter, notes a communique, will also help TIL to introduce unique content-led solutions for advertisers like Sponsored Moments, Pools and other storytelling elements.

Said Anushrav Gulati, Head – Indirect Revenues at Times Internet: “This strategic partnership with Twitter will enable us to effectively upscale brand-aligned content that will leverage our capabilities along with the combined reach and premium native content on Twitter. This would help us introduce new select and bespoke content partnerships with brand partners looking to associate with quality, premium content from market leaders such as The Times of India and Economic Times via video and LIVE as well as influencer-aligned content.”

Added Amrita Tripathi, Head of News Partnerships – Twitter India: “This partnership was a natural progression, given the extraordinary breadth and depth of quality content that all the TIL properties bring to the table. It allows us to build on the revenue success we’ve seen with Business Insider India and Cricbuzz, to name a few opportunities, and we are excited to see what 2021 brings!”