Tilt beefs up strategy team

09 Feb,2021

By Our Staff

Brand and communications consultancy Tilt Brand Solutions has appointed Mandar Gore as Senior Director – Strategy. He will report into Paul Dueman, Tilt’s Chief Strategy Officer.

Gore has over 16 years of experience across advertising and brand consulting. In his earlier stints at FCB, Ogilvy and Sideways Consulting, Mandar worked on brands like Bournvita, Kamasutra, Fosters, Amaron, Castrol, Mahindra & Mahindra and Pidilite, amongst others. His work on them has won him Indian as well as international effectiveness laurels at Effies India/APAC and AME.

Said Dueman: “We are really excited to have Mandar lead and drive “Full-Brained Thinking” at Tilt – the philosophy and approach that drives strategic planning at Tilt. The expertise that he brings on board, especially on culture and consumption anthropology, coupled with his rich experience on brand communication strategy and design thinking adds further heft to our strategy team. Strategists at Tilt across Digital, Data, Social, Search, ORM, Brand building and Comms planning will all now be led by Mandar.”

Added Gore: “I am thrilled to be part of, and further contribute to what the strategy team at Tilt is doing. I am a big believer in Tilt’s FBT framework, and what it can unlock for ambitious brands and businesses. This is exactly the kind of strategic rigor that every brand needs, to be able to win in today’s hyper competitive and highly fragmented market place.”