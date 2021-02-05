TheSmallBigIdea wins Zee Vajwa mandate

05 Feb,2021

By Our Staff

TheSmallBigIdea (TSBI) has bagged the social media mandate for Zee’s first Marathi music channel, Zee Vajwa.

Said Manish Solanki, Chief Operating Officer and co-founder, TheSmallBigIdea: “The growth of regional music has seen a remarkable increase in the past couple of years. The significant response of the consumers for songs in regional languages, other than Hindi, has shown a marked shift in perception of music. Listening to music in a language from your own region revives a cultural connection. Even the youth is warming up to experiential genres in regional languages, giving way to new forms of music and new ways to experience it. To exemplify the cultural twang of Marathi music and bring it closer to its audience, we at TSBI are excited to be a part of this journey – bringing the cultural and regional essence of the Marathi language to our digital consumer.”

Added Prathyusha Agarwal, Chief Consumer Officer, ZEEL: “At Zee, we are obsessed with creating content brands that bring alive the cultural vibrancy of a region in its truest form. With Zee Vajwa launching in the midst of a pandemic, our digital strategy had to deliver much beyond just awareness and ensure that our promise of amplifying everyday moments into a mahaul was effectively communicated through a unique and immersive brand experience. TSBI Bharat with their strong regional and medium understanding kept our viewers enthused and engaged throughout the launch, making us the reach leaders in the category in just 3 weeks of launch. Looking forward to many more successes with this team.”