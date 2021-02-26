Tata Sky refreshes brand purpose

26 Feb,2021

By Our Staff

These are interesting times for the old older in the television broadcast front. OTT platforms are gaining popularity esp in urban India and telcos and broadband players like Jio and Airtel are gaining currency to access linear television. Life’s a-changin’. In the midst of all this, Tata Sky has unveiled its new Brand Purpose with the following statement: Tata Sky exists to make tomorrow better than today for family and home.

“A set of core beliefs have always guided brand Tata Sky” said Harit Nagpal, MD & CEO, Tata Sky in a statement. “Expressing our brand purpose solidifies our intent to continue to add value to people’s lives,” he added. His PR agency said he wasn’t available for a one-on-one.

Added Anurag Kumar, Chief Communications Officer, Tata Sky in a statment: “The statement ‘Tata Sky exists to make tomorrow better than today for family and home’ exemplifies the brand’s belief in the emotional power of entertainment which we trust can move, motivate, inspire and help people to enjoy a better life. We believe that this reinforces the brand’s focus in simplifying content access, discovery and consumption in newer and more delightful ways that lead to betterment in customer’s lives”,

Said Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer – Ogilvy India, West, Tata Sky’s long-standing creative: “This campaign is an ode to the magical ‘Khidki’ in our lives that has been entertaining us for all these years. Be it on the walls, tables or in our hands, these Khidkis powered by Tata Sky, truly makes our lives Jingalala.”

The new campaign is across a few languages like Hindi, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali and Odia. The video above is in Odia.