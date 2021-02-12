Tata Sky goes hyperlocal with marketing

11 Feb,2021

By our Staff

Tata Sky launched region-specific campaigns in Kerala, Punjab and West Bengal to connect with potential customers in in these regions. Crafted on the central theme of a superior product offering, the campaign focuses on offerings such as 1 TV+2 mobile screens, customised packs for specific states, fantastic HD picture quality of the set-top box and 24×7 customer-care service.

Said Anurag Kumar, Chief Communications Officer, Tata Sky: “We launched these integrated campaigns in 3 states, in each case drawing inspiration from local culture. Content consumption and consumer tastes are quite different in various states of India, and hence advertising needs to go local wherever relevant. The campaigns in Malayalam, Punjabi and Bengali languages were rolled out in the three states, reaching over 23.1 Million households and 73.1 Million people. The ad films showcase the distinctive features such as watching Live TV on mobile phones and specially curated packs. Thereby, keeping up to Tata Sky’s commitment of providing the complete family entertainment solution.”