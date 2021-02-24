TAM Sports turns Pink

24 Feb,2021

By Our Staff

TAM Sports will turn pink starting today (Feb 24) afternoon, commemorating the Pink Ball Test Match between India and England in Ahmedabad.

Said a spokesperson for TAM Media Research: “TAM Sports will be turning pink once again, for the third India-England Pink Test match. This is in reverence to the spirit of cricket as a sport, Indian sponsors and cricket fans. If you recall, TAM Sports had turned Pink for the very first Pink Ball Test in India, Year 2019. To further demonstrate TAM Sports’ commitment to keep serving Sports fraternity, we announce Complimentary Brand Evaluation Report (Brand Exposure on TV) for the 1st Test Match (On-ground/In-Stadia sponsor brands) in the World’s Largest Cricket Arena. TAM Sports has been in India for more than a decade, serving a number of Brands present on Sports arena and gracing several of the Sporting occasions. This is our way of showing gratitude to the Brands supporting the game, our Players, the sporting bodies as well as infrastructure creators of the brand new stadium at Motera, which are a part of our awe-inspiring ambassadors for the Country”.