Star Plus goes Bingo with comedy series

11 Feb,2021

By Our Staff

A new television show, Bingo! Comedy Adda, curated in collaboration with Star Plus is currently being aired every Sunday on Star Plus and Star Movies, Star Bharat, Star World amongst others. Star Plus has recrafted the Bingo! Comedy Adda banner and developed it into a full-fledged show.

The show is hosted by RJ Naved of ‘Mirchi Murga’ fame and will feature a host of personalities like Ranveer Singh, Bhuvan Bam, Harbhajan Singh, Nushrat Bharucha, Aparshakti Khurana, Vijay Varma, Nidhi Singh and Sumit Vyas.

Said Shuvadip Banerjee, VP Marketing Services, ITC Ltd: "At Bingo, Our focus is to keep the fun and quirk alive in the lives of consumers. We hope that with Bingo! Comedy Adda, viewers would enjoy the line-up of fun-filled and thoroughly entertaining content. With this specially curated enthralling content, viewers are surely going to be left craving for more, just as is the case when they consumer their favourite Bingo snacks."