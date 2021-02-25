Spice Money unveils first TVC

25 Feb,2021

By Our Staff

Rural fintech Spice Money has unveil the ‘Spice Money Toh Life Bani’ campaign to financially and digitally empower one crore rural entrepreneurs across the country. Curated by Guava Creative Solutions and produced by Useful Garbage Creations, Spice Money’s proposition to revolutionise Indian hinterlands is depicted through a two-part campaign.

Said Kuldeep Pawar, Head of Marketing, Spice Money: “At Spice Money, our aim is to bring digital, financial and e-retail services to India’s underserved and underbanked population and at the same time make them self-reliant by providing self-employment opportunities. Our new campaign, ‘Spice Money Toh Life Bani’, highlights the company’s vision to create rural entrepreneurs with zero investment. In line with the campaign thought, the TVCs aptly capture how Spice Money is making life simpler, better, and happier for the rural consumer.”

Added Vikisha Mehta, Chief Creative Officer & Managing Director, Guava Creative Solutions: “We had the joy of partnering with none other than Sonu Sood as a brand leader to magically create the brand strategy Spice Money Toh Life Bani! It is not only aligned with this vision of the brand – to uplift and transform the lives of rural India, but also re-iterates it in a manner that is simple yet eloquent and sticky. Our brief was to bring alive the key proposition of ‘Digital Empowerment’. The key consideration for the campaign was to ensure quick connect with the target group through a simple story and rapid awareness to drive for the offer performance.”