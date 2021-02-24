ShortsTV expands with Airtel Xstream

By our Staff

ShortsTV has ventured into its first partnership with Airtel. Leveraging Airtel’s core strengths of Network, Data & Distribution, ShortsTV has launched its first video-on-demand service on Airtel Xstream that can be enjoyed on both the mobile app as well as television screens. ShortsTV is now available at a subscription fee of INR 99 per month and INR 499 for a year.

Said Carter Pilcher, Chief Executive, ShortsTV: “TV and mobile phones are both integral to the Indian viewing experience—a perfect combination for ShortsTV and our ground-breaking short movie entertainment. ShortsTV is present in over 60 million TV households in India already, and our partnership with Airtel Xstream will bring us to Airtel’s 340 million subscribers — who are always on the lookout for unique content. From Oscar Nominated movies to Travel Documentaries to exciting new films from India’s hottest new directors – ShortsTV is amazing entertainment. Binge on, dude!”

Added Tarun Sawhney President – Asia, ShortsTV: “Short films are slowly making their presence felt among mainstream cinema, thus adding momentum to the growth of shorts on the Indian movie map. At ShortsTV, we always believed in providing a global platform for filmmakers to showcase their work since the audience’s affinity towards the short format is growing. Understanding the rise in content consumption on the small screen, our partnership with Airtel Xstream will not only help us extend our reach into the Indian heartland but also provide an opportunity for Indian filmmakers to expand in India and beyond.”