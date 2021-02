SBI General Insurance rolls out #SaveTax campaign

03 Feb,2021

SBI General Insurance has rolled out a rap song on #SaveTax. The video is the third edition intending to educate people on how to save tax with health insurance.

Said Shefali Khalsa, Head – Brand and Communication, SBI General Insurance: “Under this campaign, we have created a light-hearted rap song route to convey the message of saving tax with health insurance, which literally means securing health & savings both, this is transpired in the campaign as secure Sehat Aur Bachat Dono. The campaign thought is also in line with the newly launched tagline Suraksha Aur Bharosa Dono.”