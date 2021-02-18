Republic Bangla announces tagline

18 Feb,2021

By Our Staff

The soon-to-be-launched Republic Bangla has announced its tagline “Kotha hobey chokhe chokh rekhe”. It will break into the Bengali news genre guided by the principle of ‘No Compromise’ with conversations and discourse to be face-to-face and eye-to-eye.

According to information received, finishing touches are being put on the plans for Republic Bangla’s launch later this month.