Publicis launches PubFit for employees

10 Feb,2021

By Our Staff

Publicis Groupe India has designed a holistic and first of its kind health and wellness programme for its 4000+ workforce called PubFit. It has partnered with Human Edge, a business platform that teams up with key stakeholders to deliver Advocacy and Interventions to champion holistic well-being.

Said Anupriya Acharya, Publicis Groupe South Asia CEO: “Year 2020 has underscored the importance of strength and resilience in the face of uncertainty, chaos and fragility. It is amply clear that while we cannot control circumstances and events, we can certainly control our response, reaction and hence their impact on us. PubFit is a carefully designed, richly curated programme that gears up the entire organisation towards a fulfilling health, wellness and fitness journey. We believe that strong and resilient people not only make for strong antifragile organisations but also happier homes and more resolute societies.”

Added Dr Marcus Ranney, Founder & CEO of Human Edge: “It is my pleasure to partner with Publicis Groupe in this remarkable endeavour. The sign of a progressive, future-ready organisation is that they keep employee wellbeing at the centre of whatever they do and do not lose sight of it while charting out organisational goals. With PubFit launch, we streamed ourselves in the homes of over 4000 employees. A war cry, a rallying call, this is one of the strongest messages I have ever witnessed a company leadership make and am so excited to be a partner with them in this journey.”