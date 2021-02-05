Preeti Binoy joins Kimberly Clark as Head of Comms & Govt Affairs

By Our Staff

Preeti Binoy, formerly with Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health, has joined Kimberly Clark to head the Communications and Government Affairs functisons in India. She joins the organisation today, Feb 5.

In this role, she will partner with the company’s senior leadership team and work towards enhancing the company’s reputation, implementing its social impact and sustainability agenda, partnering with statutory bodies and driving employee engagement through internal and executive communications. Additionally, she will also be responsible for working on the PA policy and planning in India across brands. She will work towards enhancing and managing engagement across media channels to increase brand awareness for the organization in India.

Confirming the development, Binoy said: “ I am excited to be part of the organisation and am looking forward to working with the team in strengthening the brand, delivering on its larger purpose and promise while contributing towards the company’s next phase of growth in India.”