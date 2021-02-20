Poco unveils new brand logo and mascot

19 Feb,2021

By Our Staff

Poco mobile phones unveiled the company’s refreshed visual identity, with a brand new logo and brand mascot. With a tagline ‘‘Made of Mad’, we’re told the new logo is specifically designed with the intent to redefine madness the Poco way.

Said Anuj Sharma, Country Director, Poco India: “To commemorate Poco’s successful independent year, the entire objective of the brand refresh is to honor the community which is as different and unique as our smartphones in the market. Poco’s ‘’Made of Mad’’ is a creative rendition of what our fans and consumers can expect from a brand that indicates a very compelling functional promise. It is also a representation of our consumers who are mad, eccentric, irreverent with a thirst to pursue perfection. Through this initiative, we want to build a belief system that enhances the overall Poco experience that our users find relevant.”