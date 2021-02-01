PlayerzPot partners with Interactive Avenues for digital boost

01 Feb,2021

By Our Staff

Interactive Avenues has bagged the account to expand and build digital presence and communications for PlayerzPot. This will include brand and communication development across social media and digital media channels and other key touchpoints.

Said Sunil Yadav, Marketing Director at PlayerzPot: “We’re excited to be setting out on this journey, and starting 2021 with Interactive Avenues as our creative and digital partners. As an organisation, PlayerzPot is on a mission to radically change the world of fantasy sports and online skill gaming as a whole through disruptive innovation. Interactive Avenues is going to play a crucial role in helping us realize this goal with their creative and digital expertise.”

Added Shantanu Mulay, Business Head – Creative, Interactive Avenues: “We are delighted to add Playerzpot, one of the most exciting fantasy gaming apps, to our marquee client portfolio. The brand wanted to onboard an agency, which would bring together creativity, analytics and marketing insights without losing the business goal. Interactive Avenues’ rich and diverse experience and understanding of the category and its business challenges, leveraged our partnership with Playerzpot. We will be using the most cutting-edge, specialised tools and media solutions, to build the brand in the mind of its TG in the dynamic, ever-growing and competitive gaming space”,