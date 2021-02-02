Pitchfork bags Universal Edu account

By Our Staff

If we had our way, we would have had the headline as Jesus blesses Pitchfork with the Universal Education account. But the times we live in do not allow for such humour. So here’s the report that the social climate in our country forces us to write: Universal Education has appointed Pitchfork Partners to advise on communication strategies. Pitchfork will spearhead brand communication for Universal Education, while supporting the strategy with analytics, to aid growth and strengthen the brand narrative.

Said Jesus Lall, Chairman of Universal Education, “Pitchfork Partners shares our passion and beliefs. We are positive that their expertise will play a pivotal role in the success of our communication agenda. We see a huge opportunity for sustained growth and Pitchfork has the credentials to assist us.”

Added Jaideep Shergill, Co-founder, Pitchfork Partners, “We are delighted to partner with Universal Education. The Covid-19 scenario has led to a new dynamism in the education sector. We are privileged to experience this change and provide our expertise and tools for an esteemed platform like Universal Education.”