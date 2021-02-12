Perfect Relations to partner with FloBiz

11 Feb,2021

By Our Staff

Perfect Relations has won the communications mandate for FloBiz. It will manage the brand’s strategic PR, media relations, and reputation management across India.

Said Rahul Raj, Founder & CEO, FloBiz | Building for Growth, Building for Bharat: “Perfect Relations diversified experience across sectors and a deep understanding of the fintech industry makes them an excellent partner to drive our communications. Their approach towards the SMB space aligns with ours in a way that creates entrepreneurial synergies, and we are confident that it will give a remarkable boost to FloBiz’s brand, especially on our rapid growth journey.”

Added Dilip Cherian, the Co-Founder and Consulting Partner at Perfect Relations, “FloBiz epitomises the brand of new-age start-ups that offer simple solutions to challenges faced by small and medium enterprises across the country. Their work strengthens the core of our economy. We are delighted to partner with this transformational brand that is dynamic and rapidly growing. I am confident that as their partners we will help FloBiz achieve their growth ambitions.”