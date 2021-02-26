Peps Industries wedding pitch

26 Feb,2021

By Our Staff

Peps Industries launched its latest digital campaign titled The Grand Indian Wedding. The six-month campaign will focus on the sacred ceremonies associated with marriage.

Said K Madhavan, Managing Director, Peps Industries: “Marriage is a celebration of not just two individuals coming together, but it is the union of families and a stronger force which is love. India is one of the largest wedding markets in the world, and we wanted to explore this to pay tribute to one of the most significant events in a person’s life.”