PayNearby unveils new brand identity

12 Feb,2021

By Our Staff

PayNearby has unveiled its new brand identity. This includes a new brand logo and brand slogan ‘Zidd Aage Badhne Ki’

Said Anand Kumar Bajaj, Founder, MD & CEO, PayNearby: “Determination is not just a word but a passion that is inside us all. When we started our journey, little did we know that we would make such a big difference in the lives of our countrymen at the last mile. It is this determination and passion to move ahead towards our goal that has made this possible. And, this journey would not have been imaginable without our Digital Pradhans, who have time and again selflessly come to the aid of the banking sector to serve the masses including the migrants and rural population by offering seamless digital and banking services, even in these tough times. The remarkable work done by our retailers and our 650+ colleagues at PayNearby, over the last four years has made PayNearby synonymous with financial inclusion in the country. Our brand narrative is an ode to the resilience demonstrated to succeed against all odds, to the zeal demonstrated to lead a better life individually and collectively as a nation, and to the unstoppable ambition that each of us carry to be a part of the country’s growth journey.”

Added Jayatri Dasgupta, Chief Marketing Officer: “India is a young nation, with a billion dreams that we live every day. From the daily age worker who migrates to a city for a better life, to the young man from rural India donning the Indian shirt to play for his country, our thirst to move ahead, to do better is exemplified in numerous moments around us. Our brand positioning is rooted in that sentiment, it is reflective of the journey we had in the past four years, our reality today and our inspiration for tomorrow. We thank our research partner-Eschalot, and our creative agency- Leo Burnett Orchard, who partnered us in this journey.”