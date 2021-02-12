Ormax Media’s Brand Trust Survey released

11 Feb,2021

By Our Staff

Ormax Media has released its latest report titled Ormax Brand Trust Survey 2021 which ranks media brands based on the trust they enjoy among Indian kids. The survey was conducted during December 2020 and January 2021, among kids in the 6-14 yrs. age group across 10 cities in India, who scored 44 media brands, across television, digital, social media, gaming, streaming and film exhibition, on the trust factor that brand holds for them.

YouTube has emerged as the No. 1 most-trusted brand among Indian kids, with a Brand Trust Score of 71%, followed by Ludo King (65%) and WhatsApp (63%). The top 5 ranks are all taken by digital brands, signifying the strong engagement digital media has built with kids in urban India.

The top rank among TV channels belongs to the channel Hungama, which is followed by Hindi GEC Sab TV. Cartoon Network and Nick are the other two television brands in the Top 10 list.

Said Shailesh Kapoor, Founder & CEO – Ormax Media: “This report is a decisive verdict on the growing resonance of digital media among urban Indian kids. A clean sweep of the top 5 positions by digital brands, ahead of legacy brands in the television space, would have been unthinkable even 2-3 years ago. Digital brands completely dominate the media landscape of older kids (10-14 yrs.) and boys, taking 8 and 7 of the top 10 positions respectively in these segments”.

The top 20 most-trusted media brands among Indian kids are: