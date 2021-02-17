Ogilvy creates new TVC for Asian Paints

17 Feb,2021

By Our Staff

Asian Paints has launched a new ad for its Ultima Protek Lamination Guard. Conceptualised by Ogilvy India, the new ad is directed by Prasoon Pandey. The ad features Ranbir Kapoor, an actor who is seen more in TVCs than the longer format movies in recent years, and focusses on how only a house laminated with Ultima Protek stays truly protected from all elements of weather with the tagline, ‘Baarish, Dhoop aur Dhool ko Aane Do’.

Said Amit Syngle, MD & CEO, Asian Paints Limited: “Consumers are looking for solutions to keep their homes beautiful forever and todays homes are challenged by the vagaries of weather, right from heavy rains to extreme sun and the new age problems of dust. Over the years, Asian Paints has pioneered technology led innovations through its product offerings to bring to consumers nothing but the best. Lamination Guard technology in Ultima Protek is designed to laminate their homes and protect its beauty for years to come. This campaign clearly establishes Ultima Protek, with its Lamination technology, as the Gold Standard of exterior paints.”

Added Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy Mumbai: “To show all you need to do is laminate your home to keep it safe, we have Ranbir Kapoor in a double role. Old Ranbir playing a matchmaker to help a young girl find her perfect match. She finally finds her match in young Ranbir living in the house of her dreams, laminated and protected by Ultima Protek from Asian Paints.”

Ranbir acts well. We are looking forward to his longer format Shamshera and Brahmastra this year.