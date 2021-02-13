Nokia teams up with Ruskin Bond

12 Feb,2021

By Our Staff

Nokia has launched a campaign titled ‘Short Moving Stories’. Writers from around the world, including Ruskin Bond from India and George the Poet, have teamed up to use their positive words to help people stay connected in an effort to spread hope and positivity.

Said Stephen Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer at Nokia phones: “We take pride in creating Nokia phones that are trusted, secure and built to last because it gives our customers peace of mind, which allows them to go off and enjoy the more positive things in life. If the last year has shown us anything it’s the importance of positivity. Following nearly a year of isolation and vulnerability one thing that stood out to us is the power of people’s collective voices to spread positivity in a time of need, which is also at the core of our business and ties back to our Finnish roots – Finland has consecutively won the title of being the happiest country in the world. So we are championing positive voices from around the world to spread uplifting messages, and help support each other as we come through the other side of global lockdowns.”