Nielsen rolls out ID resolution system

26 Feb,2021

By Our Staff

Nielsen has announced a new approach that moves away from third-party cookies to privacy-centric, people-based identifiers for attribution. This new technique will attempt to ensure that advertisers and publishers are able to understand the entire consumer journey across platforms, better optimise their spend and prove the impact of advertising.

Said Matt Krepsik, GM of Planning & Outcomes Products at Nielsen: “At Nielsen, we’re committed to helping our clients navigate the cookieless world and unlock the next generation of metrics that enable them to drive outcomes, maximize reach, and optimize their budgets. With our transformed approach to Attribution, we’re turning data into actionable insights so advertisers can understand the impact of their marketing efforts and publishers can continue to prove the impact of advertising on their platforms.”