New campaign to relaunch Kanan Devan Tea

17 Feb,2021

By Our Staff

As part of Kanan Devan’s relaunch campaign, TVCs created by VK Prakash have been shot in Kerala. Said Garima Khandelwal. Chief Creative Officer, Mullen Lintas: “The brand communication with this commercial evolves from the brand being home grown in Kerala to being home grown to know Kerala like no other. That the dialect in Kerala is so different in different regions that words in the same language are misunderstood was a unique and fresh idea. What is special in this montage is the mix in the casting, to have famous recognisable artists that are popularly known to be from the same regions as depicted for the commercial lend the scale and memorability.”

Added Puneet Das, Senior VP– Marketing, Packaged Beverages, India, Tata Consumer Products: “Tata Tea Kanan Devan, because of its origin from Kerala’s very own Kanan Devan Hills, enjoys a heritage status in the state. Our goal is to deepen the emotional connect , the brand enjoys in the state , by celebrating unique facets of people of Kerala, that instils in them a sense of pride. Kanan Devan’s new TV commercial illustrates situations wherein difference in dialects of Malayalam spoken across the various districts of Kerala , leads to confusion. These situations depicted are so authentic to Kerala, that a brand as ingrained as Kanan Devan in Kerala , can understand and appreciate the humour. We are sure you will enjoy these witty situations and will definitely agree to the fact, one has to be from Kerala , just like Tata Tea Kanan Devan , to really appreciate this uniqueness”