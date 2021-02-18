Navneet DigiBook to be launched by Minimalist

18 Feb,2021

By Our Staff

Navneet Education Limited is set to launch Navneet DigiBook, an app and web-based platform with features like interactive exercises, animations, highlight text, text inputs and read-aloud. The digital video is released in two languages, Hindi, and Marathi.

The campaign was conceptualised and designed by digital agency The Minimalist under supervision of Creative Director Mayuresh Bangar.

Said Devish Gala, Head of Branding, Navneet Education: “In changing the traditional architecture of education, while EdTech has the power to transform the future of how education is resourced and consumed, traditional ways have its benefits as well. Digital platforms combined with physical books are the perfect mix to increase efficiency and enhance the studying experience. While digital platforms add fun and convenience while studying, the physical books provides the comfort it has always provided. We at Navneet are motivated to serve students by introducing a user-friendly app/website that will be useful to the students in their studies. We are looking forward to a successful launch of the Navneet DigiBook and hope it will be well received by the students.”