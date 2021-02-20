Milagrow rolls out new video campaign

19 Feb,2021

By Our Staff

Milagrow launches new video campaign for 2021-22 to augment its marketing arm. Led by the Former President of Mullen Lintas (Delhi) Syed Amjad, the campaign will be rolling out a series of videos focusing on floor cleaning robots followed by other categories.

Said Rajeev Karwal, Chairman Milagrow Robots said, “Milagrow has been the pioneer in the field of Robotics since 2011 & has numerous firsts to its credit. Even as we operate in pathbreaking technology like AI, Deep learning, etc., we have always ensured that all our robots are considered humane. Our robots understand the user’s needs and do the tasks empathetically. Milagrow’s heart beats for humanity and all its robots are launched after a lot of research. The new brand identity and the new commercial convey this passion. The company will be spending at least 15% of its revenue on advertising and marketing in the coming financial year”.

Added Syed Amjad Ali: Milagrow Robots is at the heart of lifestyle transformation. There is a tremendous opportunity for the brand to introduce a new way of living and to become a credible voice for freeing humans from the bondage of household chores. This is the purpose that the Milagrow Robots will stand for. It’s a dream opportunity for any marketer or a communication specialist to lead a brand and align it to its purpose.